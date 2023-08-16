Raiders OL Brandon Parker will miss another season because of injury

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo talks to players during practice at the...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo talks to players during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(Sam Morris | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Las Vegas Raiders backup left tackle and former starter Brandon Parker will miss his second season in a row after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

No reason was given for why Parker was given that designation. A triceps injury cost him all of the 2022 season.

When the injury occurred or whether it was a carryover from last season is unclear. Parker did not play in the Raiders’ 34-7 preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Raiders re-signed Parker in March, and last week he expressed gratitude that Las Vegas brought him back.

“I just want to prove them right,” he said. “I try to be the leader, the positive guy. I am every day in the building. I trying to earn the respect of my peers every day I come in here about how I work, how I talk, how I walk. I think the coaches see that, and they were willing to give me another chance because of how I carry myself.”

Parker was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of North Carolina A&T and went to start 32 games and play in 54 over the next four seasons. In the last season that Parker played, 2021, he started 13 games and played in all 17.

To fill the roster spot, the Raiders signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

