Raiders make donation to Henderson Little League team

A Las Vegas Raider helmet during the Las Vegas Raiders v the Denver Broncos of an NFL football...
A Las Vegas Raider helmet during the Las Vegas Raiders v the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)(Bart Young | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders are the latest local pro sports team to make a donation to help fund the Henderson squad’s trip to the Little League World Series.

The Raiders donated $20,000. The Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights previously donated $10,000, while the Oakland Athletics, in the midst of efforts to relocate to Las Vegas, kicked in $15,000.

Golden Knights, Silver Knights donate $10K toward Henderson team in Little League World Series

Henderson’s first game in the round-robin tournament is on Wednesday afternoon.

