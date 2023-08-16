Raiders make donation to Henderson Little League team

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders are the latest local pro sports team to make a donation to help fund the Henderson squad’s trip to the Little League World Series.

Joining the Golden Knights and the A's, the #Raiders are helping the Henderson Little League team cover costs on their trip to the #LLWS



The @Raiders donated $20,000.#VegasBorn $10,000@Athletics $15,000



Bringing the total to $45,000 — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) August 16, 2023

The Raiders donated $20,000. The Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights previously donated $10,000, while the Oakland Athletics, in the midst of efforts to relocate to Las Vegas, kicked in $15,000.

Henderson’s first game in the round-robin tournament is on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.