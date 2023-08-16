Raiders make donation to Henderson Little League team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders are the latest local pro sports team to make a donation to help fund the Henderson squad’s trip to the Little League World Series.
The Raiders donated $20,000. The Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights previously donated $10,000, while the Oakland Athletics, in the midst of efforts to relocate to Las Vegas, kicked in $15,000.
Henderson’s first game in the round-robin tournament is on Wednesday afternoon.
