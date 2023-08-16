‘Only job I’ve ever had’: Man who cared for historic banyan tree returns to Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 150-year-old landmark in Lahaina, the historic banyan tree has been the backdrop for countess photos for Hawaii residents and vacationers.

One man spent a better part of his adult life maintaining the tree with a local restoration organization. The day after the fire, Anthony Steele went to see what was left.

Surrounded by acres of ash and rubble, some homes still stand in Lahaina — among those is the condo Steele lived in.

But on the night of the firestorm, he was with his 83-year-old grandma at his childhood home near the old pioneer sugar mill smoke stack.

“I had to carry her out, because she didn’t want to leave, she was doing dishes,” Steele said.

He saved her life, his dogs too — but he couldn’t save everything.

“Lost all my pets, my roosters, all 200 of them,” he said.

Steele escaped the flames with only a handful of clothing as a tsunami fire marched all the way to the ocean.

“It was on fire, I was driving through smoke and trees,” Steele said.

When the danger subsided, he decided to return to his home the next day —and came back to nothing.

“I don’t think I have anymore tears left for what I saw,” he expressed.

Steele said the loss goes far beyond his family’s history.

“I take care of the banyan tree, only job I’ve ever had since 2009,″ he explained.

He went to visit the famed banyan tree where he maintained the grounds with Lahaina Restoration Foundation. His emotions spilled out of him as he mourned his town, his childhood and all that was lost.

He explained much of Lahaina’s history from sugar plantations to the whaling industry preserved in local museums is gone forever.

“All that work, old ice boxes, chairs, anything you can think of, old stuff…all gone in hours.”

He said it will take years to try and rebuild this town and he’s been overwhelmed with the support from neighboring islands.

“Lahaina can never repay the amount of love,” he said.

Steele isn’t sure what will happen to the tree he loves, but he knows his grandmother will be be safe.

“I’m going to make sure she survives with me, I don’t care what happens. She will be with me until she passes. I’m not going to let her go anywhere.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.