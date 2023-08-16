North Las Vegas police announce arrests in 2 recent homicides, including fatal shooting of teen boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department on Wednesday announced arrests that were made in connection with two homicide cases in the city.

According to a news release, the first incident occurred at about 10:56 p.m. on May 29 at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said in this incident, arriving officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of an apartment building. He was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel, authorities said.

According to police, through the investigation, detectives identified Hector Paramo-Cervantes, 19, as the suspect in this case. Paramo-Cervantes was taken into custody at a residence in Las Vegas on Aug. 15, NLVPD said.

Paramo-Cervantes was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, the release noted.

According to police, the second homicide in which an arrest was made occurred at about 8:45 p.m. at a business on the 5700 block of Losee Road on Aug. 11.

NLVPD said arriving officers located a 20-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the business and determined that the suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim was transported to UMC in critical condition. However, detectives were later notified that he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Aug. 13.

According to police, through the investigation, detectives identified Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle, 18, as the suspect in this case. Police say Muhamad-Leavelle was taken into custody at a residence in Las Vegas on Aug. 15.

NLVPD said Muhamad-Leavelle was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victims in each case, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

