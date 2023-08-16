Luxury pickleball complex breaks ground in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a new luxury pickleball complex announced on Wednesday that crews have broken ground on the sports and entertainment venue.

Dapper Companies in Aug. 2021 announced the venue, dubbed Electric Pickle, would open at The Bend complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release from Knighthead Capital Management on Wednesday, Electric Pickle will feature 10 courts and full-service private cabanas that will allow players “to relax in between games in a luxurious and refined environment.”

In addition to pickleball courts, developers say the venue will also feature outdoor TVs and fireplaces, bocce and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant with Tulum-inspired decor.

Electric Pickle says the venue plans to debut in Las Vegas in spring 2024.

