Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after a report of approximately 10 juvenile girls fighting in front of a southeast valley business.

According to a police report, officers were called to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Ave. at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said some of the juveniles got into a sedan and struck several members of the other group.

LVMPD reported that at least two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located the vehicle and said they have several “persons of interest” detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

