Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after a report of approximately 10 juvenile girls fighting in front of a southeast valley business.
According to a police report, officers were called to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Ave. at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said some of the juveniles got into a sedan and struck several members of the other group.
LVMPD reported that at least two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located the vehicle and said they have several “persons of interest” detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
