Las Vegas businesses stepping up to help people affected by Maui wildfires

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses in the Las Vegas Valley are coming together to help people affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

“I only know the island how it looked,” said Lahaina native, Jai Alboro. “I can only look at pictures and videos. But it’s really not gonna hit me until I see it with my own eyes.”

Alboro has fond memories of his home town.

“Everybody was family,” Alboro said. “You could go to anyone’s house. You could be anywhere in town and everybody knows who you are and who your parents are.”

He was in Lahaina with his family just days before the fires, spending time at his grandma’s home.

“Just chilling at her house under the mango tree,” Alboro said. “Hanging out. I’m kind of blessed that I did because it’s no longer there. It’s gone.”

“I actually got a picture of the bench,” Alboro said. “That’s the only thing that didn’t burn was the bench in the yard. Grandpa’s ashes were in the house and there was no time to grab that.”

“I’m blessed that my family is accounted for,” Alboro said. “Other families aren’t so blessed.”

As a small business owner, he stepped up to collect the items people need right now.

“Nevada, you guys came through and helped me,” Alboro said. “We had about 15 containers that we got in less than three days.”

And he doesn’t plan on stopping there.

“The next step after this, the kids don’t have school,” Alboro said. “I need to try to get laptops for the kids so they can do online schooling. It’s gonna be a long time going and these people need their own sense of security somewhere. So that’s my next move.”

