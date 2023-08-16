‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens 2nd part of Las Vegas attraction

‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens 2nd part of Las Vegas attraction
‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens 2nd part of Las Vegas attraction(Escape IT)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The team behind the beloved Fright Dome attraction in Las Vegas, Eagan Escape Productions, has announced the opening of the second part of its “IT”-themed escape room.

According to a news release, “Escape IT Chapter Two” is inspired by New Line Cinema’s “IT Chapter Two,” the “terrifying sequel to the highest-grossing horror film of all time.”

Spanning more than 30,000 square feet, developers say the “Escape IT Chapter Two” experience features rooms that are inspired by the Jade of the Orient restaurant, the Derry Canal Days Midway and Pennywise’s lair.

‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens 2nd part of Las Vegas attraction
‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens 2nd part of Las Vegas attraction(Escape IT)

According to the release, the attraction features “more than 16 interactive rooms, incorporating cutting-edge special effects, lighting, animatronics and live actors to craft an utterly immersive and spine-chilling encounter.”

“Escape IT” opened the first portion of the Las Vegas venue in March.

“It’s been such a thrill working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and having them trust me with their characters and story and be able to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the city of Las Vegas,” said Jason Egan, owner of Egan Escape Productions. “We are driven by our dedication to crafting the most imaginative and engaging encounters, and this latest venture promises to be our most chilling offering yet. Prepare to be greeted by Pennywise the Dancing Clown as you step into the eeriness of the town of Derry.”

Developers say “Escape IT Chapter Two” “reimagines iconic scenes from the second film, with various “easter eggs” and nods to the first film and first escape experience.”

In the lobby area, fans will notice props from the actual movie set, such as the bikes the children rode in the film and the letter from Stanley featured at the end of the film, as well as the authentic Pennywise costume.

FOX5′s MORE team got an inside look at the new attraction:

MORE's Mike Davis gets an inside look inside the new "Escape IT: Chapter Two' escape experience. For reservations or more information, visit escapeit.com

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit EscapeIT.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Man critically injured after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man critically injured after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

The Spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas makes for a perfect and relaxing staycation.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Between the Suites
Magician Murray SawChuck raises money for Speedway Children's Charities in our Celebrity Spin...
Magician Murray SawChuck spins for charity
The start finish line is pictured at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 in Las...
Charity event allows you to drive your vehicle around Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval
MORE's Mike Davis gets an inside look inside the new "Escape IT: Chapter Two' escape...
INSIDE LOOK: at 'Escape IT: Chapter Two' experience