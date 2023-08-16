LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The team behind the beloved Fright Dome attraction in Las Vegas, Eagan Escape Productions, has announced the opening of the second part of its “IT”-themed escape room.

According to a news release, “Escape IT Chapter Two” is inspired by New Line Cinema’s “IT Chapter Two,” the “terrifying sequel to the highest-grossing horror film of all time.”

Spanning more than 30,000 square feet, developers say the “Escape IT Chapter Two” experience features rooms that are inspired by the Jade of the Orient restaurant, the Derry Canal Days Midway and Pennywise’s lair.

‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens 2nd part of Las Vegas attraction (Escape IT)

According to the release, the attraction features “more than 16 interactive rooms, incorporating cutting-edge special effects, lighting, animatronics and live actors to craft an utterly immersive and spine-chilling encounter.”

“Escape IT” opened the first portion of the Las Vegas venue in March.

“It’s been such a thrill working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and having them trust me with their characters and story and be able to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the city of Las Vegas,” said Jason Egan, owner of Egan Escape Productions. “We are driven by our dedication to crafting the most imaginative and engaging encounters, and this latest venture promises to be our most chilling offering yet. Prepare to be greeted by Pennywise the Dancing Clown as you step into the eeriness of the town of Derry.”

Developers say “Escape IT Chapter Two” “reimagines iconic scenes from the second film, with various “easter eggs” and nods to the first film and first escape experience.”

In the lobby area, fans will notice props from the actual movie set, such as the bikes the children rode in the film and the letter from Stanley featured at the end of the film, as well as the authentic Pennywise costume.

FOX5′s MORE team got an inside look at the new attraction:

MORE's Mike Davis gets an inside look inside the new "Escape IT: Chapter Two' escape experience. For reservations or more information, visit escapeit.com

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit EscapeIT.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.