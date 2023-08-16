Henderson police say woman arrested after accused in boyfriend’s death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she was accused in the death of her boyfriend.

According to police, at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 7, authorities were called to a residence in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive in regard to a person reporting that they believed to have located a deceased relative.

Arriving officers located a 47-year-old male deceased at the scene, police said.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s girlfriend, Devyn Michaels, 45, as the suspect in the case.

Police said Michaels was taken into custody and booked on one count of open murder on Tuesday.

No further information was provided.

