Henderson baseball team loses first game of Little League World Series

Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at Lamade Stadium during team introductions before a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson baseball team competing in the Little League World Series lost their first game on Wednesday.

The Henderson All-Stars opened their tournament schedule with a game against Smithfield, Rhode Island, at noon on Wednesday.

Representing the Mountain Region, the Henderson team fell to Rhode Island (Metro Region) 3-1.

The Henderson All-Stars will compete again on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

