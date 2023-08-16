Henderson baseball team loses first game of Little League World Series
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson baseball team competing in the Little League World Series lost their first game on Wednesday.
The Henderson All-Stars opened their tournament schedule with a game against Smithfield, Rhode Island, at noon on Wednesday.
Representing the Mountain Region, the Henderson team fell to Rhode Island (Metro Region) 3-1.
The Henderson All-Stars will compete again on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
