Golden Knights captain Stone played with fractured wrist in Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the defining aspects of the Vegas Golden Knights clinching their first Stanley Cup was team captain Mark Stone racking up a hat trick during VGK’s Game 5 victory.

On Tuesday, he revealed that he did that while playing with a fractured left wrist.

“Unfortunately, I took a whack in the first period,” he explained on the Pat McAfee show. Stone said he addressed the injury with some “stuff” between periods and played through the pain. McAfee also noted that Stone seemed to have no trouble lifting the Stanley Cup.

The host also asked why Stone didn’t mention the injury during an earlier appearance on the show.

“It wasn’t important,” Stone said.

The captain added that the summer has passed quickly and that he has been busy attending teammates’ weddings.

“Our team is pretty excited to get going,” he noted.

The Golden Knights’ preseason schedule begins with a trip to San Jose to face the rival Sharks on Sept. 24.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
A Las Vegas Raider helmet during the Las Vegas Raiders v the Denver Broncos of an NFL football...
Raiders make donation to Henderson Little League team
EMPOWERED supports pregnant and post-partum mothers who use or have used Opioids or stimulants...
Nevada awarded federal grant to address pregnancy, postpartum substance abuse
Las Vegas resident Matthew Erickson lost his childhood home in the Maui fires
Las Vegas man from Lahaina lost family childhood home in devastating Maui wildfires