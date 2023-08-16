Forecast Outlook - 08/16/23

Tropical Remnants Will Bring Widespread Showers/T-Storms
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Slight shower and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for Wednesday surrounding the Las Vegas Valley. Our eyes are on an area of tropical moisture, which is on track to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms across Southern Nevada.

Wednesday through Friday will feature pop-up showers and thunderstorms around Southern Nevada. Forecast highs will be hovering in the 102° to 105° range.

The remnant moisture from a tropical system is forecast to make its way into the Desert Southwest starting on Saturday. Increasing rain and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for Saturday through Monday. With the added moisture, high temperatures fall back to 90° on Saturday with mid to low 80s Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorm chances are forecast to continue through much of next week.

