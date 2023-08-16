Father of teen killed on bike trail sees safety concerns, demands answers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On July 30, 16-year-old Angel Naranjo was riding a mini-bike with his brother and friends on the Las Vegas Wash Trail when, according to Las Vegas police, a cable tied to a pole across the pathway hit Naranjo on the neck.

He fell off the bike and died from his injuries. Metro has called the tragedy an accident, but Angel’s father Rudy thinks otherwise.

“This was definitely an intentional act because the cable was stretched across, and it had a knot in it,” he said. “They had just gone through here up to Craig Ranch Park where they normally meet, and nothing was here, and on their way back it’s when the tragedy happened.”

According to Metro, “The cable was slack and resting on the ground. It was not strung taut across the pathway.” However, Rudy said the other bikers had already untied it from the pole by the time police arrived.

“From here to the post, it was tied,” he said. “If it was on the ground, the kids would’ve gone right over it, nothing would’ve happened.”

Angel’s family has hired a private investigator to look into the case. Rudy said the wire that killed Angel was still there six days later.

“This particular wire was still here until we hired our firm, and they found out, and that very day, they came and cut it and took it in for forensic analysis,” he said.

After that, Rudy said he has found other loose cables detached from the fencing along the trail.

“Just the fact that that wire up there is still hanging there, and I’m able to do it with no tools right now, I can go up there and tie it around the next post from where my son died,” he explained. “It’s very discomforting.”

Now, Rudy is urging city and county officials to clean up and resolve the safety concerns on the bike trail — including the other loose cables and a lack of nighttime lighting on the path.

“The accident could have been prevented if the light was working,” he said. “My son, he’s not coming back, but we want to prevent another child in our community from dying. And it’s not fair that tonight, another child could die because of that negligence.”

FOX5 reached out to Metro Police for any updates on the case and to ask if they are aware of the other loose cables on the path. Metro said the investigation is still ongoing, and there are no updates at this time.

Rudy said he won’t accept that answer, as he’s left mourning a young son who had a passion for biking and the outdoors.

“Hug your kids,” he said. “Hug your kids because you never know when it could be that last time. Just hug your kids, love them.”

Rudy said his other son, who was riding behind Angel, was injured as well and had to have an eight-hour surgery. He said he’s feeling better now, but is traumatized having seen what happened to his brother Angel.

