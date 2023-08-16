Clark County Commissioners discuss regulation of street food vendors

By Kim Passoth
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street food vendor pushed a Metro officer to the ground at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in front of stunned tourists last weekend and the video went viral. Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners discussed that incident and how to go about regulating street food vendors moving forward.

“There is no food vending on the Strip, Resort Corridor or within 1,500 feet of Allegiant Stadium,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. Clark County Commissioners must decide where street food vendors will be allowed and how to regulate them. During this year’s legislative session, the state passed a law requiring local jurisdictions to set up a process for vendors to get a license. Currently, there is no process in place in Clark County.

“I’ve certainly seen a lot of the operators popping up in my district on corners, in front of our county parks, our property, and I think the messaging from some of the legislature was we are open for business, well we are not,” asserted County Commissioner Justin Jones. That will change. By October 15, Clark County must draft an ordinance.

Commissioners expressed wanting to make sure anyone who wants to be is involved and will hold workshops in both English and Spanish. Commissioner Tick Segerblom says he doesn’t want to see any more incidents like what happened with the vendor who was detained and wants to ensure the permitting process is not used for other purposes.

“Make sure our ordinance is not being used to deport anybody,” Segerblom requested.

“The ask of street vendors is clear. They want a pathway to operate as a small business, a pathway that will be obtainable and not restrictive,” shared Jose Rivera with Make the Road Nevada, a group advocating for street vendors. Others questioned if vendors should be allowed to widely operate citing traffic and health concerns. “How in heaven’s name is the health district going to control who cuts the fruits before going to school the children possibly,” questioned Jose Meyer during public comment.

Make the Road Nevada says the vendor who was detained at the Welcome Sign, Jose Hernandez, is being held under an unfair immigration policy. They say if he is deported it would tear his family apart. They are demanding he be released from ice custody. They’ve created this petition for supporters to sign: Jose Hernandez petition

