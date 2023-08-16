Charity event offers chance for fans to live out NASCAR dreams under the lights in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anyone who has ever dreamed of driving on a NASCAR speedway can make that dream a reality on Friday, Aug. 25 from 8-11 p.m.

According to a media release, Laps Under the Lights offers anyone with a need for speed the opportunity to drive their own vehicle on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval. NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts can drive on the superspeedway at speeds up to 75 miles per hour (behind a pace car), all in an effort to raise money for local children’s charities.

Fans are invited to drive their car, truck, or motorcycle on the same track that the superstars of the NASCAR Cup Series race on for the South Point 400 on Oct. 15. Laps Under the Lights is open to all licensed drivers 18 years of age and older.

The entry fee for the general public is $75 per vehicle for five continuous laps. Those interested in an elevated experience can opt for a VIP concierge package for $100 per vehicle, which will take you on seven continuous laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s superspeedway. It comes with access to a VIP Lane for limited wait time.

All vehicles must be street legal and drivers must have a valid license and proof of insurance. All vehicle occupants must be at least six years of age and have seatbelts on while on the Speedway.

Pre-registration is required for this event. There will be no on-site registration.

All participants must complete a Waiver & Release Form. For more information, please call Paulette Anderson at (702) 917-6493 or e-mail panderson@lvms.com .

