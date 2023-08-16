Charity event allows you to drive your vehicle around Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An upcoming charity event will allow drivers to take their vehicles for a spin around Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s oval.

According to a news release, as part of the “Laps Under the Lights” charity event, anyone with a need for speed can take their vehicle for a spin around the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval.

Organizers say that as part of the charity event, NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts can drive on the speedway at speeds up to 75 miles per hour (behind a pace car).

The event, which is being held from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, will raise money for local children’s charities, according to the release.

According to the speedway, “Laps Under the Lights” is open to all licensed drivers 18 years of age and older.

The entry fee for the general public is $75 per vehicle for five continuous laps. There is also a VIP concierge package for $100 per vehicle, which organizers say will allow guests to take seven continuous laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s oval.

All vehicles must be street legal and drivers must have a valid license and proof of insurance, the release notes.

Organizers note all vehicle occupants must be at least six years of age and have seatbelts on while on the track.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.