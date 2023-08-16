Boulder City Police: Dog missing after being ejected from car in suspected impaired driving crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Buddy the dog has been quite elusive after being ejected in what Boulder City Police say was an impaired driving crash on August 5.

A car rolled over on Boulder City Parkway and police say alcohol containers were scattered around the vehicle. The driver, who police say was also ejected, ended up in the hospital, while Buddy darted into the desert.

“We have had eyes on the dog for the past week,” said Boulder City Animal Control officer Brendan Hanson.

Animals Control said officers have been spotting Buddy but haven’t been able to catch him. Hanson says the latest sighting was Tuesday morning, but Buddy ran off again. He said Buddy has been hanging out on private land next to Boulder City Parkway, not far from the Nevada State Veterans Home.

“We are providing food and water on a daily basis. And we believe we kind of have the location of where he’s staying in the evenings, so we have set up a trap to try and bring him home,” said Hanson.

Animal Control is asking people not to search for Buddy, because they don’t want people on private land where Buddy has been seen. They also don’t want searchers scaring the dog.

“After a vehicle accident like that, dogs, just like humans, they can get spooked. It is a traumatic experience. So, it’s not always best to chase him because it may make him more stressed,” said Hanson.

The incident is posted on the Boulder City Police Department’s Facebook page. One poster said he doesn’t want Animal Control to give Buddy back to the driver, saying he has “zero sympathy for any impaired driver.” Another person said it was sad to see people already judging the driver and “found him guilty.”

FOX5 contacted the family of the suspected impaired driver, who initially denied the allegations of impaired driving. They also said they’re not concerned about negative Facebook comments, they just want Buddy back home. They said he is part of the family.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.