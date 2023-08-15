Wrong-way driver detection systems to be installed at 4 Las Vegas Valley interchanges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced on Tuesday that it will begin installing wrong-way driver detection systems at four interchanges in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to NDOT, the project is scheduled to begin this Sunday and should conclude within an approximate eight-week timeframe.

NDOT notes that as part of the project, occasional overnight lane restrictions or ramp closures may be needed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., from Sunday evenings to Friday mornings. However, these road work schedules are subject to potential adjustments.

NDOT says the agency currently places “Wrong Way” signs at all freeway off-ramps in an effort to alert drivers who inadvertently enter in the wrong direction.

In addition to those signs, NDOT says it will be installing wrong-way driver detection systems at the following four ramps:

I-15 at Starr Avenue

U.S. 95 at Kyle Canyon Road

U.S 95 at Skye Canyon Drive

U.S. 95 at Durango Drive

According to NDOT, the wrong-way driver detection systems employ radar and closed-circuit cameras to automatically identify vehicles entering in the wrong direction. Once a vehicle is detected as entering the wrong direction, the system triggers two sets of red flashing wrong-way signs on the ramp.

NDOT says the first set of red flashing wrong-way signs are four feet in height, which the agency says is intentionally designed to be more visible to drivers who might be drowsy or impaired, effectively signaling them to stop and avoid proceeding in the wrong direction.

Between 2014 and 2018, NDOT says an annual average of 27 accidents and over 90 citations were attributed to wrong-way crashes in Nevada.

The agency notes that it recently concluded a study on wrong-way driver alert systems. As part of this study, NDOT installed 37 wrong-way driver detection systems within Nevada.

The study determined that 84% of the identified wrong-way vehicles were able to safely turn around before entering the freeway, according to NDOT.

