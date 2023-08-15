Suspect arrested, Las Vegas police looking for 2nd suspect in trooper-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Details have been released on a traffic stop that led to a suspect being shot after he fired at an officer while a second suspect is still being sought, according to the Nevada State Police.

On Aug. 11 at about 12:09 a.m., Trooper Martin Moran - a four-year veteran with the NSP Highway Patrol Division - initiated a traffic stop on a sedan speeding 66 mph in a 35 mph zone near Mountains Edge Parkway and Rainbow Drive.

A passenger got out of the car and shot at Moran who was still in his cruiser. The suspect got back in their car and fled the scene as Moran fired at them.

The car then crashed into a wall and the driver and passenger fled the area on foot. The driver later returned to the car and was identified as Chayson Lawson, 30, who was suffering injuries from gunfire

Lawson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is now charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury.

The second suspect has been identified as Domico Mangum, 34, and the public is asked to report any information as to his whereabouts.

Domico Mangum (LVMPD)

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Fusion Center by phone at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

