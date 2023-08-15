Suspect arrested, Las Vegas police looking for 2nd suspect in trooper-involved shooting

Chayson Lawson
Chayson Lawson(Nevada State Police)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Details have been released on a traffic stop that led to a suspect being shot after he fired at an officer while a second suspect is still being sought, according to the Nevada State Police.

On Aug. 11 at about 12:09 a.m., Trooper Martin Moran - a four-year veteran with the NSP Highway Patrol Division - initiated a traffic stop on a sedan speeding 66 mph in a 35 mph zone near Mountains Edge Parkway and Rainbow Drive.

A passenger got out of the car and shot at Moran who was still in his cruiser. The suspect got back in their car and fled the scene as Moran fired at them.

The car then crashed into a wall and the driver and passenger fled the area on foot. The driver later returned to the car and was identified as Chayson Lawson, 30, who was suffering injuries from gunfire

Lawson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is now charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury.

The second suspect has been identified as Domico Mangum, 34, and the public is asked to report any information as to his whereabouts.

Domico Mangum
Domico Mangum(LVMPD)

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Fusion Center by phone at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say pedestrian dies after struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Downtown Container Park Maui fundraiser
Downtown Container Park hosting Maui benefit event Sunday
Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr
Las Vegas police searching for southwest valley murder suspect
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Lockdown lifted at North Las Vegas Valley elementary school