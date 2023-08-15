Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Shania Twain
Shania Twain(Kevin Mazur via Live Nation)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the top-selling female country artists of all-time, Shania Twain, has announced a return to the Las Vegas Strip with a new residency.

According to a news release, Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! will debut at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Twain will perform 24 shows as part of the residency.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!” Twain said in the release.

The 24 performances going on sale are:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Authorities at Lake Mead generic
Authorities: Man accused of drunk boating in Lake Mead crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

Chef Teddy from Wicked Donuts shows some of his delicious creations to celebrate National...
Celebrate National Creamsicle Day at Wicked Donuts
The House of Vegas Pride Festival is happening at various locations including AREA15 from Aug....
YOU'RE INVITED: House of Vegas Pride Festival
Cafe Rio opening location in Henderson with drive-thru
Cafe Rio opening location in Henderson with drive-thru
Tape Face
‘America’s Got Talent’ favorite Tape Face announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip