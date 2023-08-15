Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the top-selling female country artists of all-time, Shania Twain, has announced a return to the Las Vegas Strip with a new residency.

According to a news release, Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! will debut at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Twain will perform 24 shows as part of the residency.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!” Twain said in the release.

The 24 performances going on sale are:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

