Reward offered for information in 1989 Mohave County cold case homicide

The body, believed to be a man, was found wrapped in a tarp in a remote desert area.
The body, believed to be a man, was found wrapped in a tarp in a remote desert area.(File image courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave Silent Witness announced that they will be offering a reward of up to $2,500 in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a 1989 cold case homicide.

The homicide is being investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

According to court documents, Mohave County detectives were called to a desert area approximately 1.5 miles south of I-40 at milepost 66.5 for human remains found on November 24, 1989. The reporting party advised that she had located the body and “several items of evidentiary value.”

Detectives responded to the scene and collected all possible evidence items. Detectives also noted that due to the decomposition of the remains, the homicide had potentially occurred a few months prior to discovery.

An autopsy was performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, but the cause of death was never determined and the victim was unable to be identified. She was described as a white female, approximately 5′ 5″ tall, 115 lbs, between the ages of 25-30.

Several attempts to identify the victim have been made over the years, including through investigative interviews and DNA matching. Items located at the scene were sent off for testing and did not provide any usable information.

The sheriff’s office is asking that the community come forward with any possible information about the identity of the victim or the homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate

Latest News

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is honoring hip-hop's 50th anniversary
Las Vegas-Clark County Library District recognizing 50 years of hip hop
Engineered by Starship Technologies, these autonomous machines are capable of bringing food to...
Las Vegas delivery robots may be at your door soon
Henderson's Yana Wilson, 16, was named to the 2023 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team
Henderson girl named to U.S. Junior Ryder Cup golf team
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
Maui police chief pleads for patience, recalls pain of victim IDs after 1 October Las Vegas shooting