Nevada Humane Society working to clean up escaped rubber ducks

Duck Race Reno
Duck Race Reno(Emily Benito)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society says it is working to clean up tens of thousands of rubber ducks that escaped into the Truckee River this past weekend.

The Humane Society says they sold a total of 39,000 ducks this year, but only 20,000 were released into the river.

They say they believe the high-water levels and fast-moving current made the ducks’ escape possible. A second fence was quickly put up to collect the wayward ducks, with the majority of them being recovered.

Collection efforts have been undertaken since the weekend, with additional efforts being scheduled each day of the week.

The Humane Society urges people to be safe if they see a duck in the river, as going into the river to get it can be dangerous thanks to the high-water levels of the Truckee River. Instead, you are asked to call 775-856-2000 ext. 2000 if you see one.

Due to the duck escape, the Humane Society says it is evaluating whether to continue doing the annual race.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Man critically injured after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man critically injured after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

The start finish line is pictured at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 in Las...
Charity event allows you to drive your vehicle around Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say woman arrested after accused in boyfriend’s death
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police announce arrests in 2 recent homicides, including fatal shooting of teen boy
FOX5 News This Morning 630am - 7am
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley