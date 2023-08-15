A’s make $15K donation toward Henderson team in Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After getting some much-needed help with travel costs from two hockey teams in the Las Vegas Valley, the Henderson Little League team received another big boost on Tuesday.

The Henderson Little League baseball team defeated Utah 10-0 last Friday in their quest to make it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In doing so, the team advanced to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series as the Mountain Region champions.

With the team traveling across the country to play in the tournament, the boys received a major assist in paying for the expensive trip on Monday when the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $5,000 towards the trip, as did the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation, for a total donation of $10,000.

On Tuesday, the Oakland A’s confirmed to FOX5 that they also offered up some assistance to the Henderson boys.

According to a representative for the A’s, the team donated $15,000 to help the team travel to the “The Keystone State.”

“Having twelve families travel to Pennsylvania for 14 days is a huge financial burden on top of the time lost at work,” the team had said in an online fundraiser in which it was hoping to raise money for the trip.

The Henderson baseball team will open the Little League World Series with their first game on Wednesday at noon.

