Las Vegas police need assistance identifying burglary suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northwest Area Command is asking for assistance in identifying suspects from a string of recent burglaries.

According to a police report, there have been three reported residential burglaries reportedly involving the same suspects in each event. They gained access to the homes by breaking rear sliding doors.

Police said two or three suspects armed with handguns will then enter the home and ransack the property, looking for firearms and valuables. During one incident, the homeowner returned and was held at gunpoint, along with her two young grandchildren.

The suspects fled the ara in a black Dodger Challenger. Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed by clicking here.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact Northwest Area Command Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-8577 or by email at NWACinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

