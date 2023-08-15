Las Vegas police need assistance identifying burglary suspects

Las Vegas police are seeking assistance identifying suspects in a string of burglaries
Las Vegas police are seeking assistance identifying suspects in a string of burglaries(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northwest Area Command is asking for assistance in identifying suspects from a string of recent burglaries.

According to a police report, there have been three reported residential burglaries reportedly involving the same suspects in each event. They gained access to the homes by breaking rear sliding doors.

Caption

Police said two or three suspects armed with handguns will then enter the home and ransack the property, looking for firearms and valuables. During one incident, the homeowner returned and was held at gunpoint, along with her two young grandchildren.

The suspects fled the ara in a black Dodger Challenger. Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed by clicking here.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact Northwest Area Command Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-8577 or by email at NWACinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say pedestrian dies after struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

A Las Vegas business that is owned by a Hawaiian native is accepting donations to help those...
Las Vegas business collecting items for Maui wildfire victims
A Las Vegas couple was in Maui when the wildfire began to spread
Las Vegas local flees Maui wildfires, describes devastation
Las Vegas burglary suspects - 1
Las Vegas police are seeking assistance identifying suspects in a string of burglaries
Downtown Container Park Maui fundraiser
Downtown Container Park hosting Maui benefit event Sunday