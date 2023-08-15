Las Vegas local flees Maui wildfires, describes devastation

A Las Vegas couple was in Maui when the wildfire began to spread
A Las Vegas couple was in Maui when the wildfire began to spread(FOX5)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas teacher Louie Ansaldo and his wife were visiting Maui from Las Vegas, staying at the Lahaina Shores Hotel, until they had to flee from the wildfires.

“Fun memories, but also very thankful that we got home,” said Ansaldo.

They spent last Monday on the tourist hotspot Front Street in Lahaina, enjoying the peaceful, historic town.

“Noticeably, as we arrived in the morning and all throughout that time, the wind was strong, stronger than usual,” said Ansaldo.

By Tuesday, darkness had started to cover the island.

“Tuesday morning, I woke up, the lights were off. I thought okay, blackout,” said Ansaldo. “Everything was still closed, but there was already smoke, and when we went back to the hotel, we asked, ‘What’s going on?’”

A hotel employee told the couple it was a brush fire. They didn’t realize the dangers surrounding them until they got back in their rental car and saw the flames.

“People were already scrambling. The residents were out there watching. and I could see in their faces, ‘Is this going to cross? Are we going to get affected?‘“ recalled Ansaldo. “Their faces looked terrified, but what do we do?”

Ansaldo and his wife saw the flames jump towards them, and they knew it was time to go, leaving their belongings behind in the hotel.

“We saw smoke, big smoke, and the fire jumped. As soon as the fire jumped, my wife and I said, ‘Let’s go,’” said Ansaldo. “If we hesitated, we would’ve been stuck on the road.”

They drove for three hours in traffic out of Lahaina to a Walmart, where they spent the night with others fleeing the flames.

“Some folks with their belongings, and some folks don’t even have any. This was at the beginning, and I see some folks buying necessities like pants, underwear,” said Ansaldo. “My perception of that, seeing that, they can’t go home, or they lost their home already.”

The couple flew back to Las Vegas on Wednesday, still feeling the pain on the island, as homes have been destroyed and many lives lost. Treasured memories and the rich history in Lahaina have now been charred by the flames.

“The history is gone. It went up in smoke, just like that,” said Ansaldo.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say pedestrian dies after struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

A Las Vegas business that is owned by a Hawaiian native is accepting donations to help those...
Las Vegas business collecting items for Maui wildfire victims
Las Vegas police are seeking assistance identifying suspects in a string of burglaries
Las Vegas police need assistance identifying burglary suspects
Las Vegas burglary suspects - 1
Las Vegas police are seeking assistance identifying suspects in a string of burglaries
Downtown Container Park Maui fundraiser
Downtown Container Park hosting Maui benefit event Sunday