Las Vegas local flees Maui wildfires, describes devastation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas teacher Louie Ansaldo and his wife were visiting Maui from Las Vegas, staying at the Lahaina Shores Hotel, until they had to flee from the wildfires.

“Fun memories, but also very thankful that we got home,” said Ansaldo.

They spent last Monday on the tourist hotspot Front Street in Lahaina, enjoying the peaceful, historic town.

“Noticeably, as we arrived in the morning and all throughout that time, the wind was strong, stronger than usual,” said Ansaldo.

By Tuesday, darkness had started to cover the island.

“Tuesday morning, I woke up, the lights were off. I thought okay, blackout,” said Ansaldo. “Everything was still closed, but there was already smoke, and when we went back to the hotel, we asked, ‘What’s going on?’”

A hotel employee told the couple it was a brush fire. They didn’t realize the dangers surrounding them until they got back in their rental car and saw the flames.

“People were already scrambling. The residents were out there watching. and I could see in their faces, ‘Is this going to cross? Are we going to get affected?‘“ recalled Ansaldo. “Their faces looked terrified, but what do we do?”

Ansaldo and his wife saw the flames jump towards them, and they knew it was time to go, leaving their belongings behind in the hotel.

“We saw smoke, big smoke, and the fire jumped. As soon as the fire jumped, my wife and I said, ‘Let’s go,’” said Ansaldo. “If we hesitated, we would’ve been stuck on the road.”

They drove for three hours in traffic out of Lahaina to a Walmart, where they spent the night with others fleeing the flames.

“Some folks with their belongings, and some folks don’t even have any. This was at the beginning, and I see some folks buying necessities like pants, underwear,” said Ansaldo. “My perception of that, seeing that, they can’t go home, or they lost their home already.”

The couple flew back to Las Vegas on Wednesday, still feeling the pain on the island, as homes have been destroyed and many lives lost. Treasured memories and the rich history in Lahaina have now been charred by the flames.

“The history is gone. It went up in smoke, just like that,” said Ansaldo.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.