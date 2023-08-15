Las Vegas delivery robots may be at your door soon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The days of opening the door and handing a wad of bills to a living, breathing courier for your pizza have already begun to fade with new technologies but new questions arise.

College campuses across the country have already begun to see what basically amounts to coolers on wheels with antennae roaming the sidewalks, including at UNLV courtesy of Starship Technologies and now they may be coming to the streets.

Starship is one of several companies in the market to automate the “last mile” of deliveries. Per the company’s website, they operate in a number of United Kingdom cities and dozens of universities across the US including Arizona State and Northern Arizona University. And Tallin, Estonia, where the company is based.

Another company, Yandex, was making deliveries at the University of Arizona. However, those robots were suspended in March of 2022 due to the company’s Russian ties and the invasion of Ukraine.

Back in 2021, Starship CEO Alastair Westgarth told the Associated Press that demand was skyrocketing for the bots, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their usage has its benefits: Starship claims they are sustainable, have zero emissions, and don’t take up space on the road a car or bike would for delivery. The customer just types in a password on the robot’s case and is able to get their food.

Bill Ray, an analyst with the consulting firm Gartner, says the robots make a lot of sense on corporate or college campuses, or in newer communities with wide sidewalks.

“In the places where you can deploy it, robot delivery will grow very quickly,” Ray told the AP.

Ray said there have been few reports of problems with the robots, other than an occasional gaggle of kids who surround one and try to confuse it. Starship briefly halted service at the University of Pittsburgh in 2019 after a wheelchair user said a robot blocked her access to a ramp. But the university said deliveries resumed once Starship addressed the issue.

And the robots are slow, gliding to their destinations at an average of 5 miles per hour.

As for if the robots can make the jump from college campuses to the streets of the cities, only time will tell. A McKinsey report stated one of the main obstacles, besides potholes and other humans, the robots face is price per unit.

