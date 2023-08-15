Las Vegas-Clark County Library District recognizing 50 years of hip hop

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is commemorating 50 years of hip hop in several ways during the month of August.

Billy Allen is the branch manager at the Whitney Library. He said this is a good way to teach the community about hip hop and it’s impact on American culture.

There will be concerts, movies, story times and more, and they’re all free with a library card.

For information on upcoming events, click here.

