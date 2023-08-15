Juvenile driver in stolen vehicle accused in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a juvenile driver in a reported stolen vehicle was accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday morning in the northwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:04 a.m. Monday on North Tenaya Way, north of Centennial Parkway.

Police say that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a bicyclist was riding northbound on Tenaya in the marked bike lane north of Centennial Parkway. According to authorities, a Hyundai was traveling northbound on Tenaya, north of Centennial Parkway, at a presumed high rate of speed, fleeing a separate hit-and-run crash.

Police say the crash occurred when the front of the Hyundai collided with the rear of the bicyclist, projecting the 64-year-old rider forward and onto the roadway.

The driver of the Hyundai failed to remain at the scene and fled the area, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to UMC Trauma, where she was pronounced deceased, according to LVMPD.

Police note that the Hyundai and its driver were later located and was determined the Hyundai used in the crash was reported stolen. The driver was associated with several other vehicle thefts throughout the morning, police advised.

The driver, who was identified only as a minor, was arrested and booked for all applicable charges, according to LVMPD.

The bicyclist’s death marked the 87th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash and all associated events remain under investigation.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

