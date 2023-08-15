Henderson girl named to U.S. Junior Ryder Cup golf team

Already a U.S. Girls Junior Champ, Yana Wilson will now represent her country on the coed 2023 team
Henderson's Yana Wilson, 16, was named to the 2023 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team
Henderson's Yana Wilson, 16, was named to the 2023 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Junior Ryder Cup Team consists of 12 of the country’s top young golfers who will compete in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup from September 26-28 in Rome, Italy.

One member of the roster is a decorated teen player from Henderson.

Yana Wilson, 16, is a junior at Nevada Connections Academy. In 2022, she took home the USGA Girls Junior Championship title. Wilson had won over 100 tournaments by the age of 15, including becoming the youngest player ever to win the Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Bell Tournament when she was just 14. Now she will head to Italy this fall.

HOT SPRINGS, AR - AUGUST 04: Yana Wilson hits her tee shot on the 18th hole of The Arlington...
HOT SPRINGS, AR - AUGUST 04: Yana Wilson hits her tee shot on the 18th hole of The Arlington Course during the final round of the Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship at Hot Springs Country Club on Friday, August 4, 2023 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (Photo by Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America)(Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America | PGA)

Golf Nazionale will be the venue for the first two days of foursomes and fourballs on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 27. The competition will then move to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, site of the 2023 Ryder Cup, on the eve of the Ryder Cup, Thursday, Sept. 28.

The 2023 edition of the Junior Ryder Cup marks the first time the event will take place over three days instead of two, with the Ryder Cup venue hosting the decisive singles matches.

The U.S. Team is seeking its seventh straight victory and owns a 7-3-1 all-time record in the biennial competition. The squad features six boys and six girls who are U.S. citizens and members of the high school graduating class of 2024 or younger. Wilson’s teammates will include 2023 Junior PGA Championship winners Gianna Clemente (Estero, Florida) and Miles Russell (Jacksonville Beach, Florida).

Notable Junior Ryder Cup alumni include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare of the United States; and Rory McIlroy, Nicolas Colsaerts, Suzann Pettersen, Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda of Europe.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

