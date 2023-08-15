Forecast Outlook - 08/15/23

We are waking up to cloud cover and warm temperatures in Las Vegas this morning. Slight shower chances are in the forecast Tuesday with the wettest weather on the way this weekend.

Any thunderstorm activity Tuesday afternoon will be mainly focused outside the Las Vegas Valley with a forecast high of 103°.

Wednesday through Friday will feature pop-up showers and thunderstorms around Southern Nevada. Forecast highs will be hovering in the 102° to 105° range.

A more significant push of moisture is forecast to push in for the weekend as the remnant moisture from a tropical system makes its way into the Desert Southwest. Increasing thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for Saturday through Monday. With the added moisture, high temperatures fall back into the mid 90s on Saturday with mid 80s Sunday and Monday.

