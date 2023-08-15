Forecast Outlook - 08/15/23

Showers, Thunderstorms, and Cooler Temps Later This Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are waking up to cloud cover and warm temperatures in Las Vegas this morning. Slight shower chances are in the forecast Tuesday with the wettest weather on the way this weekend.

Any thunderstorm activity Tuesday afternoon will be mainly focused outside the Las Vegas Valley with a forecast high of 103°.

Wednesday through Friday will feature pop-up showers and thunderstorms around Southern Nevada. Forecast highs will be hovering in the 102° to 105° range.

A more significant push of moisture is forecast to push in for the weekend as the remnant moisture from a tropical system makes its way into the Desert Southwest. Increasing thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for Saturday through Monday. With the added moisture, high temperatures fall back into the mid 90s on Saturday with mid 80s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Authorities at Lake Mead generic
Suspect arrested after Lake Mead boat crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 8/14/2023
Monday, Aug. 14, Las Vegas AM weather update
Monday, Aug. 14, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 8/13/2023
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, August 11 EVENING weather update