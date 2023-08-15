Dog killed, pedestrian injured in crash at Pecos & Flamingo

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By Matt Kling
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:42 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog was killed, and a male pedestrian was injured after both were struck by a car early Tuesday morning in the central Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision took place around 3:50AM at Pecos and Flamingo. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The dog was pronounced dead on scene. The driver involved in the crash remained on scene, and did not show any signs of impairment according to police.

As of 5:45AM, the intersection is shut down in all directions for the investigation.

