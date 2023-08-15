Dog killed, pedestrian injured in crash at Pecos & Flamingo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog was killed, and a male pedestrian was injured after both were struck by a car early Tuesday morning in the central Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision took place around 3:50AM at Pecos and Flamingo. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The dog was pronounced dead on scene. The driver involved in the crash remained on scene, and did not show any signs of impairment according to police.

As of 5:45AM, the intersection is shut down in all directions for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.