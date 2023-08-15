Dates announced for Madonna’s rescheduled shows in Las Vegas

Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip(Live Nation/Madonna)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Live Nation on Tuesday announced the dates for two rescheduled Las Vegas shows as part of Madonna’s upcoming tour.

According to a news release, the two Las Vegas shows are part of Madonna’ The Celebration Tour.

Live Nation said the shows were initially scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. According to the release, the shows will now be held March 1-2, 2024.

Live Nation notes that tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates

Madonna had added a third Las Vegas performance to her tour, Jan. 18, 2024. However, Live Nation said that show has been “unfortunately canceled.” Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase, according to Live Nation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Authorities at Lake Mead generic
Authorities: Man accused of drunk boating in Lake Mead crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

Whitney Cummings
Comedian Whitney Cummings announces show on Las Vegas Strip
Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck making stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck making stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
Shania Twain
Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip
Chef Teddy from Wicked Donuts shows some of his delicious creations to celebrate National...
Celebrate National Creamsicle Day at Wicked Donuts