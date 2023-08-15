Dates announced for Madonna’s rescheduled shows in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Live Nation on Tuesday announced the dates for two rescheduled Las Vegas shows as part of Madonna’s upcoming tour.

According to a news release, the two Las Vegas shows are part of Madonna’ The Celebration Tour.

Live Nation said the shows were initially scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. According to the release, the shows will now be held March 1-2, 2024.

Live Nation notes that tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates

Madonna had added a third Las Vegas performance to her tour, Jan. 18, 2024. However, Live Nation said that show has been “unfortunately canceled.” Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase, according to Live Nation.

