Comedian Whitney Cummings announces show on Las Vegas Strip

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Whitney Cummings has announced she will perform a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release from Live Nation, An Evening with Whitney Cummings will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2024, at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. The show is set to begin at 10 p.m.

Live Nation says tickets for Cummings’ Las Vegas show will go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and host of the hit podcast “Good for You,” according to Live Nation.

