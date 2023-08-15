Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck making stop in Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!”

The Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck is making a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a news release, the Barbie-themed truck will stop in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Summerlin in the Macy’s Promenade,1980 Festival Plaza Drive.

Promoters say the Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including:

GraphicT-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

ThrowBlanket

Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouchset

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

