Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck making stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:59 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!”
The Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck is making a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.
According to a news release, the Barbie-themed truck will stop in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Summerlin in the Macy’s Promenade,1980 Festival Plaza Drive.
Promoters say the Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including:
GraphicT-Shirt
Hoodie
Denim Jacket
Baseball Cap
ThrowBlanket
Tote
Embroidered patch set
Necklace
Keychain
Pouchset
Coasters
Glass Tumbler
Glass Mug
Accessories Cup
Thermal Bottle
