13-year-old makes miraculous recovery after falling 100 feet off Grand Canyon cliff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What was supposed to be an enjoyable trip to the Grand Canyon for the Kaufman family quickly turned into a nightmare.

Thirteen-year-old Wyatt and his mom visited the Bright Angel Point landmark on Aug. 8. That’s when Wyatt fell nearly 100 feet from the cliff. “Other people came up and wanted to take pictures. He went to get out of the way, and when they were done taking pictures, he lost his grip and went down,” said Brian Kaufman, dad of Wyatt.

It took about two hours for emergency crews to reach Wyatt. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Nevada in rough condition. “Nine fractured vertebras, several broken ribs, broken hand, collapsed lung, ruptured spleen,” Brian said.

But in about four days, he’s made an amazing recovery. “Wyatt is doing remarkably well. Wyatt is going to make a full recovery from this.”

Wyatt was released from the hospital on Saturday, and his family said they’re grateful they get to take him home. “I’m beyond fortunate. I’m beyond thankful for everybody involved in his rescue and medical care,” Brian said.

Because of Wyatt’s medical condition, doctors say he can’t fly back home to North Dakota. His dad said Wyatt and his mom should finally be home sometime this week.

