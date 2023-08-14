New trial underway for Las Vegas man accused of murdering wife, supposed hitman

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man who had his murder convictions overturned in 2020 for allegedly murdering his wife and a supposed hitman hired to kill her is once again on trial this week.

Thomas Randolph allegedly killed his wife, Sharon Causse, and the man he reportedly hired to kill her, Michael Miller, in 2008 and was found guilty in 2017.

In 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court reversed his conviction as they ruled jurors should not have heard details about Randolph’s second wife, Becky Gault, who died in 1986.

In fact, four of his previous wives have died. At the time, prosecutors in 1986 said Randolph collected $500,000 in insurance money after Gault’s death and stood to gain $360,000 in insurance money from Causse’s death.

Randolph says he shot Miller, who he had befriended a few months earlier, after he found Causse dead inside their home in 2017. Causse was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Miller was killed in the garage after Randolph shot him numerous times, according to court records.

-This report includes information from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say pedestrian dies after struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas

Latest News

Authorities at Lake Mead generic
Authorities: Man accused of drunk boating in Lake Mead crash that left 2 dead
Steven McLucas, 42
Grand jury indicts Las Vegas man charged with drug-related May murder
Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Arraignment scheduled for Caesars Palace hostage barricade suspect
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking