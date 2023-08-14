New trial underway for Las Vegas man accused of murdering wife, supposed hitman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man who had his murder convictions overturned in 2020 for allegedly murdering his wife and a supposed hitman hired to kill her is once again on trial this week.

Thomas Randolph allegedly killed his wife, Sharon Causse, and the man he reportedly hired to kill her, Michael Miller, in 2008 and was found guilty in 2017.

In 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court reversed his conviction as they ruled jurors should not have heard details about Randolph’s second wife, Becky Gault, who died in 1986.

In fact, four of his previous wives have died. At the time, prosecutors in 1986 said Randolph collected $500,000 in insurance money after Gault’s death and stood to gain $360,000 in insurance money from Causse’s death.

Randolph says he shot Miller, who he had befriended a few months earlier, after he found Causse dead inside their home in 2017. Causse was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Miller was killed in the garage after Randolph shot him numerous times, according to court records.

-This report includes information from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.