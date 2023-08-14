Teen returns home to find mom shot and killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teenage girl returned home to find her mother shot to death early Sunday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim’s daughter was staying at a friend’s house, but came home to check on her mother when she couldn’t get a hold of her around 2 a.m. Sunday.      

Police said the girl found her mother dead inside the home near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache.       

Investigators say the couple had another teenage daughter, who was asleep in the residence at the time of the shooting. However, authorities said she did not hear anything, nor did neighbors in the area.       

Police want to speak to the woman’s husband, although they say he’s not a suspect in the case.       

Police did say, however, that the couple also had a history of domestic violence disputes.

