Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos has announced the launch of a new hiring website as it looks to hire over 1,000 employees for its new resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the company is gearing up to open its new property, Durango Casino & Resort, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Nov. 20.

Station Casinos says the resort will be hiring for 1,200 positions at all levels and in all departments, including for the following roles: table games dealers, slot attendants, public area porters, housekeeping, security, and both food and beverage front of house and back of house.

Interested applicants can apply online at getajobatdurango.com or trabajaendurango.com. Station Casinos notes that the property’s third-party restaurants will also begin hiring in the coming weeks and will have job listings referred from the Durango job site.

The company notes that it will not be hosting any in-person fairs for Durango at the employment center. All candidates must apply online to be considered for any roles.

Slated to open on Nov. 20, the release notes that Durango Resort will feature over 200 hotel rooms, convention, meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, outdoor social areas, and free parking.

