Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos has announced the launch of a new hiring website as it looks to hire over 1,000 employees for its new resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the company is gearing up to open its new property, Durango Casino & Resort, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Nov. 20.

Station Casinos says the resort will be hiring for 1,200 positions at all levels and in all departments, including for the following roles: table games dealers, slot attendants, public area porters, housekeeping, security, and both food and beverage front of house and back of house.

Interested applicants can apply online at getajobatdurango.com or trabajaendurango.com. Station Casinos notes that the property’s third-party restaurants will also begin hiring in the coming weeks and will have job listings referred from the Durango job site.

The company notes that it will not be hosting any in-person fairs for Durango at the employment center. All candidates must apply online to be considered for any roles.

Slated to open on Nov. 20, the release notes that Durango Resort will feature over 200 hotel rooms, convention, meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, outdoor social areas, and free parking.

Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest NSCB ‘most wanted unlicensed contractor’
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in south valley

Latest News

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Zoning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for the Hard Rock Hotel’s...
Hard Rock Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas business collecting items for Maui wildfire victims
Las Vegas business collecting items for Maui wildfire victims
Las Vegas business collecting items for Maui wildfire victims
Las Vegas business collecting items for Maui wildfire victims