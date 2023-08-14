Police say pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in the northwest valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 6:04 a.m. near Tenaya and Centennial Parkway.
LVMPD says the injured pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene. However, police say officers located the vehicle a few miles away.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.