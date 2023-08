LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred near Aliante Parkway and the 215 Beltway.

Troopers advised that Aliante Parkway southbound over the IR215 was closed while police investigated.

#Fatal crash at the intersection of Aliante pkwy and IR215. Two vehicles involved, we have a hard closure on Aliante pkwy southbound over IR215. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 14, 2023

