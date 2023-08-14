Pilot, passenger killed after plane crashes into lake

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – The pilot and passenger of a small aircraft died after crashing into a lake Sunday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

According to troopers, a single-engine airplane hit powerlines and crashed into Lake Hickory shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m.

Both the pilot and passenger died at the scene, troopers said.

They were later identified by the highway patrol as pilot Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory.

“Jeff was a very experienced pilot, a very capable pilot, and I have no doubt he was doing whatever he could do until the very end,” fellow pilot and friend Joe Brannock said.

Brannock said he believes the crash was caused by a medical or mechanical issue because the pilot flew around the lake several times before and was familiar with it.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest NSCB ‘most wanted unlicensed contractor’
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
Police investigate fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in south valley

Latest News

Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark
George Theberge was sentenced on Monday.
Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip