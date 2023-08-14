Oprah during visit to Maui shelter: It’s critical that aid gets to evacuees quickly

Oprah Winfrey visited a shelter on Maui on Sunday to comfort residents and bring attention to...
Oprah Winfrey visited a shelter on Maui on Sunday to comfort residents and bring attention to their plight.(Hawaii News Now)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:57 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Media mogul — and part-time Maui resident — Oprah Winfrey visited a Maui emergency shelter again on Sunday to underscore the plight of evacuees.

She said it’s critical that aid gets to them fast.

“In a week or two, all the cameras will be gone and the rest of the world is going to move on with their lives and we’re all still going to be here trying to figure out what is the best way to rebuild,” she told Hawaii News Now. “I will be here for the longhaul, doing what I can.”

‘All you could feel is heat’: Business owner describes harrowing escape from Lahaina

Winfrey said the disaster has left her feeling “helpless,” and she’s felt compelled to do what she can.

“I brought personal hygiene products and the other day it was towels and sheets and pillows and the day before that it was water,” she said, speaking outside the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku.

It was her third visit to the shelter for victims of the Lahaina wildfire.

“I think being able to talk to people one on one and hearing their stories and just be there and listening and letting people know that they matter is really significant.”

Winfrey added that she wants to continue bringing a spotlight to those whose lives have been upended by the disaster in Lahaina. “The most important thing is finding places for people to stay,” she said. “My biggest concern is having the organization that’s needed to get the money that people want to send directly to the people. My biggest concern is who’s in charge.”

