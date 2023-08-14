Lockdown lifted at North Las Vegas Valley elementary school

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: At 3:52 p.m., a CCSD spokesperson said that the lockdown had been lifted.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An elementary school in the North Las Vegas Valley had its release schedule disrupted on Monday afternoon due to a soft lockdown.

A spokesperson for Lucile S. Bruner Elementary said that the school was instructed by police to go into a soft lockdown. Release was scheduled for 2:11 p.m. but students were being held in classrooms. The school said that there was no police presence or incident on campus.

North Las Vegas police would only confirm that they were investigating “an incident” in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

