Nevada GOP announces ‘First in the West’ caucus to be held Feb. 8

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Republican Party on Monday announced the date of the “First in the West” caucus.

According to a news release, the caucus is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024.

“The First in the West Caucus underscores Nevada’s prominence as a key player in the Presidential nomination process. The Caucus will provide Nevada voters with the unique opportunity to engage with the candidates, discuss important issues, and voice their opinions on the future direction of the Republican Party.”

Presidential candidates have a filing window from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, the release notes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.