Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest NSCB ‘most wanted unlicensed contractor’
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor from California turns $5 bet into $10.1M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in south valley

Latest News

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar faces sentencing for her involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder
FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.
Gas prices climb to highest level in 10 months
A missing 11-year-old in Tennessee was found safe inside a storm drain.
VIDEO: 11-year-old girl rescued from storm drain
A missing 11-year-old in Tennessee was found safe inside a storm drain.
VIDEO: Missing 11-year-old rescued from storm drain (no sound)