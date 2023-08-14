Maui boat chef out of work after wildfire destruction, describes damage on the island

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Maui resident Daniel Mellinger is a chef on a catamaran tour boat in Hawaii.

“It was kind of awakening, like I’d been there an hour before the actual destruction took place, and it’s just sombering to realize that everybody’s livelihood has been destroyed over a fire,” said Mellinger, describing the damage from the wildfires at his workplace.

Mellinger said most of the boats in the Maui harbor were destroyed in the wildfires.

“Our crew was able to get to the boats, and they took them out to sea, so our boats have survived,” he said, “but unfortunately, our storage area and everything else got destroyed, so we are basically going to be out of work until all this is resolved.”

When FOX5′s crew in Maui first met Mellinger, he was trying to find a missing friend. “I was driving around looking for a friend of mine that was in one of the homeless shelters,” he said, “and I was trying to find him to take his family out of there because we have other boat team that have room for him.”

FOX5′s crew saw Mellinger again after he was able to get through the roadblock to Lahaina. He described the destruction and heartbreaking scenes he witnessed.

“You could just see the wreckage from there on because all of Front Street is just nothing but frame, concrete, walls left. Everything else is like a bomb zone.”

Mellinger has strong ties to the islands, living in Hawaii for 40 years.

He spent a few years in Las Vegas, opening a restaurant called Maui Exiles, which closed down during the pandemic. So Mellinger moved back home to Maui.

“Here everybody walks around and says hi to everybody. There’s a feeling of family, of Ohana,” said Mellinger.

Until he can get back to work, Mellinger said he’ll be dedicating his time to volunteering and helping his Ohana on the island.

