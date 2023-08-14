Las Vegas police searching for southwest valley murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide this weekend.

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., 40. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police arrived at the 9000 block of Palmas Altas Street on Sunday at about 12:24 to find a woman deceased from a gunshot wound.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

