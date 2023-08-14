Las Vegas police: 9-year-old critically injured after crashing off-road motorcycle with no protective gear

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 9-year-old boy was critically injured after he crashed an off-road motorcycle while wearing no protective gear on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 12:04 p.m. Sunday on Capistrano Avenue east of the intersection with Burnham Avenue.

Police say that evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a juvenile was riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk without any protective gear. The boy lost control of the vehicle, causing him to overturn and separate from the motorcycle, police said.

Medical personnel transported the boy to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

