Las Vegas police: 9-year-old critically injured after crashing off-road motorcycle with no protective gear

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 9-year-old boy was critically injured after he crashed an off-road motorcycle while wearing no protective gear on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 12:04 p.m. Sunday on Capistrano Avenue east of the intersection with Burnham Avenue.

Police say that evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a juvenile was riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk without any protective gear. The boy lost control of the vehicle, causing him to overturn and separate from the motorcycle, police said.

Medical personnel transported the boy to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

