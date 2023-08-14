Las Vegas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced by United States District Judge Richard F. Boulware II to 10 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for attempted child sex trafficking and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, James Allen Wynhoff, 41, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. In addition to the prison term, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Wynhoff must register as a sex offender.

On March 31, 2022, Wynhoff contacted a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child on the messaging application Kik. Through Kik messages, he solicited and agreed to pay $100 to the child to have sex with him. Furthermore, Wynhoff admitted to possessing 11 videos of child sexual abuse material depicting children as young as toddlers. He has a federal felony conviction in Utah for Interstate Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Contact.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement. The FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

If you suspect that you have information about possible child sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

