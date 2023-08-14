Las Vegas business collecting items for Maui wildfire victims

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas business that is owned by a Hawaiian native is accepting donations to help those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Tyson Camarao, owner of Leilani’s Attic, said he has been in contact with people in Maui about what is needed.

Camarao said they’ve gotten plenty of clothes donations, but now need things like batteries, PPE including masks, and food. Cash donations work best because the money can be used to purchase things right on the island, Camarao said.

If you would like to donate, visit leilanisattic.com.

